JAY JAY ABLE TO WALK FREELY, EXPRESSES DESIRE TO REUNITE WITH HIS FAMILY

The Human Rights Commission says Petauke Central Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Jay Banda is able to walk freely while admitted at Maina Soko Medical Centre.

According to the Rights body Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya, Mr. Banda has expressed desire to reunite with his family, particularly his children at his farm.

Mr. Muleya has since called on the police to expedite investigations into the reported abduction of Mr. Banda and closely work with the medical officers at Maina Soko Military Hospital as well as his family members.

Mr. Muleya says this is to ensure that Mr. Banda does not remain admitted longer than is absolutely necessary in order to quicken his psychological healing.

The statement by the Commission follows their visit to Maina Soko Medical Center as they had an opportunity to interact with Mr. Banda and found all three of his wives by his bedside with the Petauke MP confirming that his family members have been allowed to visit him since the beginning of his admission.

Diamond TV