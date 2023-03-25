JAY-Z’s net worth has increased to $2.5 billion

JAY-Z is adding to his billions.

According to Forbes, the Roc Nation tycoon is now worth a whopping $2.5 billion following the recent sale of D’USSÉ.

After a highly-publicized legal battle, he sold his 50 percent stake in the cognac brand to Bacardi for $750 million, but still retains a significant ownership stake in the brand.

The updated ranking, which was reported by TMZ, makes Hov the 1,203rd richest person in the world.

JAY-Z, who was declared hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, holds the title as hip-hop’s richest artist with an empire that includes Roc Nation and Armand de Brignac. In 2021, he sold a 50 percent stake in the luxury champagne brand to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Hov is already plotting on his next billion. He recently joined an investment group to open the first full-scale casino in New York City’s Times Square and is teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to potentially buy the Washington Commanders.

JAY-Z is not the only rapper in the billionaire’s club. Back in October, Diddy became the second richest man in hip-hop with a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to his Ciroc partnership with Diageo, DeLeón Tequila, and REVOLT media network. He is now looking to add to his business portfolio and acquire a majority ownership stake in BET.

A 2022 list of hip-hop’s wealthiest artists from former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg also included Kanye West ($500 million), Berner ($410 million), and Dr. Dre ($400 million).