JAY-Z’S ROC NATION LAUNCHES $300M SCHOLARSHIP FOR PHILADELPHIA STUDENTS

JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation has announced that they are once again giving back to the community, and this time, they’re helping out disadvantaged students in the greater Philadelphia area.

Billboard is reporting that on Friday (June 7), the company announced the launch of a $300 million scholarship fund, meant to help underprivileged students in grades K-12 attend prestigious private schools in the area.

Roc Nation is set to host multiple events between June 10 and June 21 to bring awareness to the scholarship fund.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” said Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz in a statement to the outlet.

“Impact starts with the students and with awareness,” she continued. “We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

In recent years, JAY-Z has become better known for his philanthropy than for his music — and other rappers, like Ja Rule, are getting involved.

Last month, the ex-Murder Inc. rapper teamed up with Hova’s REFORM Alliance to host a Mother’s Day lunch for a group of moms who are also ex-convicts.

The former Murder Inc. rapper also teamed up with Sei Less Restaurants co-founder Ivi Shano and The Ladies of Hope Ministries to put on the luncheon, which was held in New York City on May 7.

Ja hosted 40 previously incarcerated mothers and their children, listening to their stories about how they’ve been affected by the criminal justice system while sharing some of his own jail experiences.

Footage from the event showed the Queens, New York native hugging various women and posing for photos.