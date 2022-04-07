Portugal and Manchester United icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at his former team-mate, Wayne Rooney after he suggested that Manchester United should move on without the Portuguese star at the end of the season.

Rooney delivered a scathing attack of the forward on Monday following United’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the weekend.

On Sky Sports, Rooney called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club saying the veteran superstar should be replaced by ‘younger, hungry players’

‘You’d have to say no,’ Rooney said, when asked if Ronaldo coming back to the Premier League had benefitted United.

‘He’s scored, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League games early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham.

‘But I think if you’re looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do their best to lift Manchester United over these next two or three years.’

‘And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players.

‘I think they’ve got good young players. I think Sancho will be better next year, I think Marcus will be better next year.

The Derby boss later posted a photo of him on the show alongside Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo took the opportunity to hit back at Rooney’s criticism on the show as he commented on the post, writing: ‘Two Jealous.’