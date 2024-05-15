Jet-Set Romance: Two Young Nigerian Men Propose To American Sugar Mamas At An Airport

Two young Nigerian men have caused a rave after proposing to their smitten American sugar mamas at the airport.

The spectacle happened at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, in Nigeria.

The Rise Of Foreign Transactional Relationships

There has been a growing trend involving older women, typically from Europe or North America, travelling to Africa, particularly Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, to engage in romantic relationships with younger men, often decades their junior.

The rise of social media and dating apps has facilitated these connections, with platforms like Tinder, Bumble, and Facebook enabling women to connect with younger men in Africa.

The women, often in their 40s, 50s, or 60s, usually seek companionship, excitement, and adventure. They may be divorced, widowed, or simply seeking a new experience. The younger men, often in their 20s or 30s, are attracted to the financial security, travel opportunities, and cultural exchange these relationships offer.

Many of these relationships are transactional, with the older women providing financial support, gifts, and travel opportunities in exchange for companionship and intimacy. Some women are drawn to African culture and see these relationships as a way to experience it firsthand.

Two young Nigerian men recently caused a stir at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. They met two sugar mamas online from the United States. Their romance sparked, and they fell in love virtually.

After a while, their older lovers flew in from the US, and when they touched down in Lagos, the two lovers fell on their knees to ask for their hands in marriage. The two smitten sugar mamas couldn’t help but blush and say yes. The men then put on the rings on their fingers as a crowd watched in amusement.

Netizens Speak Over The Marriage Proposal Between Two Young Nigerian Men And Their American Sugar Mamas

Social media users expressed mixed sentiments about these interesting relationships.

