JET USED BY SUSPECTS IN THE GOLD SCAM WANTED BY OWNERS

By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV Zambia

The owners of the jet that was used by suspects in the gold scam want it back.

In an affidavit in opposition to affidavit in support of originating notice of motion filed before the Economic and financial crimes court, Baher Fawzi Mohamed Aldamasy, an Egyptian residing in South Africa and a director of Ibis Air (PTY) Limited says the jet is not liable for forfeiture as it is not a product of the alleged crimes.

He says there is no requirement either by law or industrial practice in the aviation industry for the owner of the aircraft to contact or be aware of the clients and particulars of the people who hire aircrafts from the management company.

Recently, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri applied that the said jet, Global Express T7 – WSS be forfeited to the state for allegedly being a tainted product.

Other items include 5.7 million dollars, 602 pieces of Brass pellets (A combination of Copper and Zinc metals) weighing a total of 127.28 kilograms, five pistols with 126 rounds of ammunition, 11 pistol magazines, a drilling machine and a central processing unit.