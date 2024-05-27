JJ Banda complained of general body pains, and bruises were observed on his back – Police

Statement below

*Follow-Up Report on the Case of Abandoned Motor Vehicle and Missing Person – Twin Palm Police Station*

May 27, 2024-This press statement serves as a follow-up on the report concerning the abandoned motor vehicle and the missing person, Honourable Jay Banda, made on May 25, 2024 at 03:30 hours.

On May 25, 2024, a concerned member of the public, of Meanwood Ibex, reported an abandoned motor vehicle via a phone call, a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number BAX 3974ZM without the front number plate.

The vehicle was discovered parked by the roadside 2.6 Km West of Twin Palm police station with the engine running, doors not locked, lights on and the right side of the windscreen shattered.

Inside the vehicle, officers only found two phones and a written note stating, “DEAR ZAMBIANS AM VERY SORRY PLEASE FORGIVE ME AND STAY BLESSED HON JAY BANDA MP.”

Honourable Jay Banda was reported missing, prompting an extensive investigation by the police.

Yesterday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 23:10 hours, a CID officer on call at Kafue Police Station received a report from a member of the public about someone claiming to be Honourable Jay Banda at Kasanga Family Farm, located off the gravel road leading to Kafue Boys Secondary School. Police officers quickly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers were joined by family members who arrived in three different vehicles, guided by a resident of the farm. The family members identified the individual as the missing Honourable Jay Banda. He was found lying on the kitchen doorstep of the farm house, claiming to have been dumped by unknown persons a few meters from the farm. Honourable Banda complained of general body pains, and bruises were observed on his back.

The police, along with family members, promptly transported Honourable Jay Banda to Kafue General Hospital for initial medical care. At the hospital, a disagreement arose between the relatives of Honourable Banda and the police. The relatives insisted on transferring him to Medlands Hospital, while the police preferred that he be taken to Maina Soko Medical Centre to ensure comprehensive medical evaluation under secure conditions.

The Zambia Police Service wishes to express concerns regarding the actions of the relatives of Honourable Jay Banda following his discovery.

After Honourable Jay Banda was found at Kasanga Family Farm and identified by family members, he complained of general body pains and had visible bruises. The police arranged for an ambulance to transport him to Maina Soko Medical Centre for proper medical treatment under a secure environment and for further investigations.

However, the relatives forcibly took him to Medlands Hospital, disregarding the police’s duty and plans for his safety. Despite the presence of an ambulance, the relatives remained uncooperative. Police officers trailed the vehicle to Medlands Hospital and again attempted to engage in dialogue with the relatives, who remained adamant.

Ultimately, the police used all legal means to ensure Honourable Banda’s transfer to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he is now receiving treatment in a secure environment.

The Zambia Police Service has intensified investigations into this matter. We urge the public to remain calm and refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this incident and ensuring that all those responsible are held accountable.



Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the public in this ongoing investigation.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.