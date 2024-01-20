John General’s rape case likely to dissappear

JUST as he is reported to have disappeared after being caught on top of his married congregant, Bishop John General’s rape case is also slowly vanishing.

The owner of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church may not stand trial for the rape charge he was given last November as the alleged victim is not willing to have the “man of God” prosecuted.

For two months now, John General has been going to the Lusaka magistrates court to have his police bond extended as there has been no progression since he was arrested last November.

However in a twist of events it has emerged that the complainant has had a change of mind and no longer wishes to have her papa prosecuted over the alleged forced intercourse.

Sources close to the case have told Kalemba that John General’s female congregant had written to the Director of Public Prosecutions indicating that she intends to have the matter withdrawn hence the State was hampered in proceeding with the case.

The cleric whose real name is John Nyundwe was before Court yesterday for possible plea, but his police bond was extended for the fifth time by his arresting officer who claimed that the docket had been sent back to Matero police station further inquiries and investigations.

John General together with his lawyers Yokonia Daka and Stanley Sichivula were informed to return to Court on February 2, 2024.

In November 2023, the pentecostal preacherman earned himself a charge of rape after he was caught red-handed using an ungodly weapon of flesh to kill satanic demons of miscarriage in the womb of one of his married congregants right on her matrimonial bed and in broad daylight.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba