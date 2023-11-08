John Sangwa on Edgar Lungu’s Eligibility



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Sangwa on ECL’s Eligibility

Constitutional lawyer and State Counsel, John Sangwa’s position remains the same on Edgar Lungu’ eligibility from the position of the law.

Previously Sangwa held a strong view that ECL was not eligible to stand.

But the Constitutional Court ruled with finality that ECL was eligible.

So when the Constitutional Court ruled, that becomes the new position of the law.

What do people expect Sangwa to say? The Concourt, the highest court on constitutional matters in the land made its final judgment on the matter.