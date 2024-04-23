John Terry, Andrew Cole included in the Premier League Hall of Fame

John Terry and Andrew Cole were honoured with induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Monday, marking their status as the 23rd and 24th former players to receive this prestigious recognition.

Both players boast remarkable achievements, having clinched the Premier League title on five occasions.

Cole secured three consecutive titles with Manchester United from 1999 to 2001, in addition to triumphs in 1996 and 1997.

Meanwhile, Terry achieved back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006, with additional victories in 2010, 2015, and 2017.

Cole’s prolific goal-scoring prowess is evident, as he ranks as the fourth-highest goal scorer in Premier League history, netting an impressive 187 goals in 414 appearances.

His standout performance earned him the Golden Boot accolade during the 1993–94 season while playing for Newcastle.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved in football, which is thanks to my family, my coaches and my team-mates, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame makes me very proud,” Cole said.

“Football is a game of ups and downs, but I enjoyed every single minute of my career. My dad wanted me to play cricket, but I said, ‘No, dad, I think I’m good at football.’ Looking back at my career always fills me with great pride and puts a smile on my face.”

John Terry, Chelsea’s most successful captain, also boasts the record for the most clean sheets as a defender. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the Premier League’s all-time top-scoring defender, having netted an impressive 41 goals throughout his illustrious career.

“I’m very grateful to have been voted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. I’m a player who certainly gave my all whenever I stepped out on the pitch and to be recognised in this way makes me really proud.

“It’s great to have joined my former team-mates who have already been inducted and to be inducted in the same year as Ashley Cole, who was an incredible player and a close friend.

“I was lucky to share a dressing room with so many top players. To captain a club like Chelsea and achieve what we did as a team is so special to me.

The Premier League is the best league in the world, which every player hopes to play in, and I’m very proud to have won it five times.”