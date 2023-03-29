Joint investigations team warn and caution Situmbeko Musokotwane for the offence of abuse of authority of office

Former Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane

The joint investigations team has today recorded a warn and caution statement for former finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane for the offence of abuse of authority of office, contrary to section 99(i) of the penal code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

This is in a case in which Dr.Musokotwane granted the deferment of value added tax (VAT) and excise duty to Varun Beverages Zambia limited the producers of Pepsi on their product for a period of five years.

Dr. Musokotwane was accompanied by his lawyer Milton Mubonda of D.H Kemp and company.

This is contained in a statement released to QFM by public relations officer of the joint government investigative wing, Charity Chanda.

Meanwhile Police have arrested and charged four people of Lusaka with forgery.

The police have also confiscated a computer, a scanner with a printer and a type writer.

Also confiscated are forged copies of school certificates, college diplomas and degrees of the University of Zambia, the Copperbelt University, the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and theUniversity of Namibia,

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Kanjela named those arrested as Samuel Muyunda aged 38 of Kuomboka Chawama, Visto Chinyimba aged 44 of Chipata Overspill, Bonnet Kaluya aged 52 of Jack Compound as well as 39 year old Emelda Bwalya of Matero compound.

Ms. Kanjela told journalists in Lusaka this afternoon that the victims will appear in court soon.

She has further warned members of the public that the police force will extend the arrests to people who are in possession of forged documents.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kanjela says police have apprehended two people of George Compound for making fake cement.

She says the two have been detained to help with further investigations in the matter.

QFM