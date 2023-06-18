JOINT OPPOSITION PRESS CONFERENCE MEDIA ALERT

18/06/2023

There will be a joint opposition Press Briefing today 18/06/2023 at 15 hours at the New Heritage Party, NHP, Secretariat in Woodlands. Among the speakers will be the CF President hon. Harry Kalaba, PF Vice President hon. Given Lubinda, NHP President Ms. Chishala Kateka, PeP President Mr. Sean Tembo, ZMP President Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube, KBF, EFF President Mr. Kasonde Mwenda and NDC President Ms. Saboi Imboela.

For more information and directions to the venue, contact the NDC President.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC

For and on behalf of the United Opposition Parties