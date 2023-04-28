JOINT STATEMENT BY THE ZAMBIA ARMY AND THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE ON THE ALLEGED BEATING OF FOUR SOLDIERS IN THE COPPERBELT

April 28, 2023 – Following allegations that four Zambia Army Soldiers were found escorting two trucks loaded with Mealie meal and that they were beaten by a mob in Ndola, Copperbelt Province, we wish to put the records clear to the members of the public of exactly what happened.

On April 26, 2023 around midnight the Zambia Army in conjunction with other security wings successfully conducted an operation were two trucks loaded with 25Kg bags of Mealie meal suspected to have been smuggled were impounded.

The Zambia Army and the Zambia Police Service have no such report were the military officers were apprehended or beaten by a mob anywhere in the Copperbelt as alleged by some media reports.

The impounded trucks are parked at a Police Station in Ndola and the suspects are detained in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Should investigations reveal that any of our Soldiers were involved in escorting the two vessels, the Zambia Army will not hesitate to discipline such elements and the public will be informed accordingly.

Command at Army Headquarters is in support of three (03) Infantry Brigade Commander ’s conduct of operation and further urges the troops to continue being alert as they patrol the common boundary border and protect the territorial integrity of Zambia with the added responsibility of curbing mealie meal smuggling.

Col. Martin Kalaluka Liyungu

Army Spokesperson

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer