Jonas Zimba Dares IG Graphael Musamb To Arrest ECL

JONAS ZIMBA DARES MUSAMBA TO ARREST ECL

JONAS Zimba has dared Inpector General of Police Graphael Musamba to proceed and effect an arrest on Mr Edgar Lungu, Zambia’s Sixth President if he believes he has committed treason for advising President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the highhandedness and brutal actions against citizens being perpetrated by the Zambia Police.

Mr Zimba, one of former President Lungu’s lawyers says Mr Musamba has turned the Zambia Police into a cadre-branch of the UPND and that he was the branch chairman.