Jose Mourinho is SACKED by his Italian club Roma after former Chelsea and Man United boss was repeatedly sent off and led team to ninth in the table

Roma have sacked Jose Mourinho with immediate effect, with the club lying in ninth place in Serie A.

Mourinho joined Roma in May 2021 and spent two-and-a-half-years in the role, leading them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

He also guided them to the Europa League final last season, before they were defeated by Sevilla on penalties.

In a statement, Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said: ‘We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

This included the additions of the likes of Rui Patricio, Tammy Abrahama and Matias Vina for big fees, and has meant his attempts to strengthen in recent windows have been hampered by FFP constraints.

Mourinho departing midway through his third season will remind fans of his similar struggles at previous clubs.

During his second spell at Chelsea and his time with Man United, Mourinho left during his third full campaign at the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss won 68 of his 138 matches in charge, but has repeatedly been at the centre of disciplinary problems.

Just last week, Mourinho was dismissed for the second match in a row after a violent and chaotic Rome derby in the Coppa Italia quarter-final which his side lost 1-0 to arch-rivals Lazio.

The Portuguese coach, 60, has accumulated a mammoth five red cards in total during 2023-24, which follows the three dismissals he received in 2022-23.

His final game in charge was Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to AC Milan – which a suspended Mourinho had to watch from the stands – meaning the Stadio Olympico-based outfit had won just one of their past six league games.

In total, Roma have won just eight of their 20 matches in Serie A this season and sit behind the likes of Lazio, Bologna, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

While Mourinho remained largely revered by Roma supporters following their European success, he only managed to lead them to two sixth-place finishes after spending heavily in his first season at the club.

‘We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

Daily Mail UK