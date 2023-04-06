Jose Mourinho Offered More Than £100M To Coach Saudi Arabia’s National Team

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has reportedly been offered more than £100million to coach Saudi Arabia in a two-year deal which would make him the highest paid manager ever.

Daily mail on Thursday reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr, are also said to be interested in Mourinho with current manager Rudi Garcia likely to leave at the end of season.

The Portuguese, 60, joined Roma in 2021 and his current contract runs with the Serie A giants until 2024.

However, there have been disputes over transfers and frustrations at Roma’s performances this season.

With his future still up in the air at the Italian club, Mourinho has now been directly approached by ‘top management’ to head the Saudi Arabia national team.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal includes £52 (€60m) each year and two options for Mourinho.

He would be able to tear up the contract at the end of the first season or extend it until 2026 – the year of the North American World Cup.