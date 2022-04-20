YOUTH CLAIMS HE KNOWS KIDNAPPERS

JOSEPH CHIRWA JNR SAYS HE KNOWS WHO KIDNAPPED, AND ALLEGEDLY MURDERED PAMELA

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

A Zambian youth only identified as Joseph Chirwa Jnr. Says he knows who abducted a mobile money agent Pamela Ela.

According to his comment, Chirwa says he knows four people in connection with the abduction of Pamela.

He says Pamela was eventually killed by abductors and they are already on the run.

Mr. Chirwa begs to be listened to by Zambians over the abduction of Pamela.

He confesses that he was warned by kidnappers that if he spoke a word, he will be killed also. See comment in our comment section.

Zambians who know Joseph Chirwa Jnr. must immediately take him to the Police for further investigations.

Anyone with information on where to find Mr. Chirwa must quickly report to the nearest Police station.

#JusticeforPamela.

#FindPamela

To God & Country!