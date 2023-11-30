Journalist Thomas Allan Zyambo Arrested…. charged with Seditious Practices

JOURNALIST ARRESTED

…. charged with Seditious Practices

Lusaka… November 30,2023

Police has arrested and charged Thomas Allan Zyambo aged 50 of plot number 25311 of Mosi-O-Tunya road in Woodlands for the offence of Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 57 (1) (c) as read with section 60 (1) (e) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the offence is alleged to have been committed on October 18, 2023 in Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia through a Facebook page known as Zambian Whistle blower, jointly and whilst acting with others unknown the accused did publish an article with seditious intentions with a view to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.

“The accused is detained in custody. Police are waiting for the accused to meet the Police bond conditions for him to be released,” he said.