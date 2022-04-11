Chilufya Tayali

JUDAS THE ISCARIOT WAS VERY MANIPULATIVE, CORRUPT AND A HYPOCRITE LIKE SOME OF OUR LEADERS WE HAVE TODAY

When Jesus went to Bethany, they threw a Dinner for him. Martha served the food while Mary anointed Jesus’ feet with an expensive perfumed oil.

Then Judas the Iscariot, one of his disciples,

and the one who would betray him, said,

“Why was this oil not sold for three hundred days’ wages

and given to the poor?”

He said this not because he cared about the poor

but because he was a thief and held the money bag

and used to steal the contributions.

So Jesus said, “Leave her alone. (John 12:1-11)

Today we have leaders in this Country who pretend to love the poor and that they are doing things #Meticulously to save our Country from poverty, yet they are just businessmen people making money for themselves.

Look at how President Hichilema’s Govt is awarding tenders to foreigners in the guise of cutting out “Middle men”.

They are manipulating some naive Zambians and praise singers that they are saving money, yet they are just giving business to their foreign friends cutting out Zambians.

While they are saying they are cutting out middle men in the supply of ZESCO Timber poles, they are signing contracts worth millions of Dollars with middle men in the supply of electricity to the mines (CEC) because they are part of the CEC.

They are doing the same in the supply of medicines and I will discuss more on these issues at 20:00hrs. These people are manipulators, hypocrites, deceptive, corrupt and UNJUST.

But we should not fear nor should we fear to speak out, because this Country belongs to all of us. It is just a matter of time, they will have no more powers to do all the bad things they are doing to us.

HAVE A BLESSED DAY!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!