JUDGE CONCERNED WITH DEFENCE TEAM FOR ALLEDGED ABDUCTORS

Lusaka High Court Judge, CHARLES KAFUNDA is concerned with casual approach the defence is taking in the case of the alleged abductors of PAMELA CHISUMPA and 12 others.

Judge KAFUNDA has expressed concern when the defence submitted before the court, a medical report, dated March 23, 2023, for one of the accused.

This is after the court ordered on Monday this week that the accused, JAMES BWALYA and MATHEWS SIKAONGA undergo physical and mental examination, before taking plea.

Judge KAFUNDA made the order, after the defence applied that their clients are examined to check their fitness to stand trial.

However, when the matter came up today for presentation of the medical report, State Advocate, BOB MWEWA told the court that the report he received is an old one, and showed that BWALYA is unfit for trial.

Mr. MWEWA noted that the prosecution is discouraged and disappointed that the defence went contrary to the order of the court.

Judge KAFUNDA has since orded that the accused undergo fresh medical examination and that the Doctor to undertake the tests must present the findings before court in person.

The matter has been adjourned to April 17, 2023 for presentation of physical and mental medical report.

ZNBC