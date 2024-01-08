JUDGE KATANEKWA ALMOST CLOBBERED AT JCC … He was saved by swift action from security and other people

KATANEKWA ALMOST CLOBBERED AT JCC … sources tell DR, HH was presented with 6 complaints against Katanekwa

KATANEKWA ALMOST CLOBBERED AT JCC

… He was saved by swift action from security and other people

By Patson Chilemba

Suspended High Court judge Timothy Katanekwa was almost clobbered last Friday by some complainants after he asked to adjourn the matter that has been brought against him at the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

And family members to one of the complainants said their family member has waited for… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/katanekwa-almost-clobbered-at-jcc-sources-tell-dr-hh-was-presented-with-6-complaints-against-katanekwa