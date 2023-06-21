JUDGES COLLEGE COMING

The judiciary is in a process of establishing a judicial college.

Constitutional Court Judge MUNGENI MULENGA says the judiciary has taken the issue of training for adjudicators very seriously.

Justice MULENGA who is also Chairperson of the Chief Justice’s advisory committee on training and continuing education said there is a bill currently undergoing various processes to have a structured way of carrying out training and capacity building for adjudicators.

She was speaking at the official opening of the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training for judges and magistrates in Lusaka.

And German Ambassador to Zambia ANNE WAGNER-MITCHELL said that German and Zambia have long standing development cooperation, one of them being good governance.

And the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ) who are the main sponsors of the training stated that the rule of law also includes that justice is dispensed as quickly as possible.

IRZ Region Africa Senior Project Manager SONYA QUERTANI said the training will focus on optimizing the duration of the court procedures.

Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) acting Director LEAH NGULUBE said the training comes at a time when the institute is updating the curricula for its training courses to meet the needs of the various stakeholders.

