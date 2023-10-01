JUDGMENT NOT READY IN STEP FATHER, STEP BROTHER DEFILEMENT CASE

THE Choma Magistrate Court has adjourned the judgment in the case of Joseph Bwalya and Ben Bwalya jointly charged with defilement to 17th October, 2023.

This is a matter in which a 15-year-old footballer was allegedly defiled by 55-year-old Joseph, her stepfather, together with her stepbrother Ben, 20, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In the first count, the stepfather to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st December, 2022 and 31st January, 2023 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

And in the second count, the stepbrother to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st and 31st July, 2022 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for judgment before Magistrate Ethel Phiri, she informed the court that the judgment was not ready.