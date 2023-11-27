JUDICIARY WORKERS THREATEN TO DOWN TOOLS

By Chileshe Mwango

The Judiciary and Allied Workers Union of Zambia-JAWUZ has given the Emoluments Commission up to next week Tuesday in which to give the judiciary management parameters to be used for the workers bargaining process.

JAWUZ President Peter Mwale has alleged that the Emoluments Commission has deliberately delayed the bargaining process between the union and the judiciary management by failing to release the parameters to use during their negotiations.

Mr. Mwale explains that his union and judiciary agreed to commence the bargaining process in the first week of December but despite being communicated to, the Emoluments Commission has refused to make the negotiating parameters available.

He warns that if these parameters are not released by Tuesday next week, the union and its members will take an industrial action.

Efforts to get a comment from the Emoluments Commission Acting Director General Mwamba Peni proved futile as his phone was unreachable.

PHOENIX NEWS