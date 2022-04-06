The ITF Junior tournament in Accra, Ghana took a different turn as a 15-year-old French tennis player Michael Kouame slapped a Ghanaian player, Raphael Nii Ankrah after getting defeated.

Dropping the first set 2-6 against Ankrah, Kouame, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, fought in the second set to force a decision.

The Ghanaian won a dramatic final set 7-6 on a tie break, eliminating the Frenchman 6-2 6-7 7-6 in the first round.

As the two players approached the net for the traditional handshake, Kouame reached out and slapped Ankrah, much to the amazement of the onlookers.

The ITF was notified right away, and the player was promptly disqualified from the competition.

Watch the video below…