The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed reports that actor Jnr Pope is alive, The actor was involved in a boating accident earlier this evening April 10. Many videos have been shared online showing Pope sitting motionless on the floor as people tried to revive him.

Confirming his revival, Emeka Rollas wrote

‘’What God cannot do does not exist.

Junior Pope is alive.

He is taking treatment in the hospital

@actorsguildofnigeria

@abkingyakub’