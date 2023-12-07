JUNKIES PICKED FROM INTER-CITY

A joint operation by Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Lusaka City Council (LCC) yesterday morning around Inter-City Bus Terminus led to 41 people being apprehended with officers also picking up drugs, including cannabis.

The operation, which started at 09:00 hours and ended at 11:30 hours, followed numerous reports from the members of the public that have been inconvenienced by reported disorderly conduct in the area.

The 41 people apprehended include three females who were found illegally trading in the area.

“Out of this number, 31 were junkies picked for idle and disorderly conduct, eight were picked up for illicit trading without proper trading licences and two for illicit drug-related offences,” a joint statement released after the operations reads.

“The officers picked up assorted alcohol substances, drugs, including cannabis, suspected narcotics and codeine.”

Further, all illegal structures in the area have since been demolished, with authorities adding that investigations have been instituted and security officers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.