JUNKIES ROUNDED UP IN CHAWAMA POLICE OPERATION

November 19,2023

Chawama Police Station Yesterday November 18,2023 on at 12:00 hours, conducted intensive Patrols to apprehend Junkies who are fond of terrorizing members of the Public.

Areas concentrated were the Bus stops, Mupinga area, Ama rise, Chimwemwe, John Howard and within Chawama.

A total number of 18 Junkies with ages ranging from 17 to 25 were arrested and charged with idle and disorderly conduct and they will be further screened for various Offences committed before and will be taken court for the alleged offences. They are all detained in custody.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON