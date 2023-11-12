Just have kids, relationships don’t work again” Man advises DJ Cuppy as she bemoans her failed engagement

A Netizen has offered advice to Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy as she bemoaned her failed engagement to British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

reeported last year in November that the billionaire heiress had gotten engaged. Unfortunately, their relationship hit the rocks and the couple have since unfollowed each other.

This month would have been their anniversary month and DJ Cuppy seems to still be brooding over their failed engagement, as she took to her Instagram story to lament over how she and Ryan have become strangers.

Consoling her, one Netizen identified as Akinwunmi advised the daughter of Femi Otedola to give up on love and just have kids. She wrote, “Just have kids that’s all I can say. Nothing like relationships again or marriage. Nothing works again”.

Many netizens also offered comfort to the grieving billionaire heiress as they noted many are going through similar experiences.

One Rejoice Bella wrote, “Awwwnnnm, I can relate with what she’s going through

One I Divaly wrote, “Relationship has no respect, rich or poor, you go collect and that’s what I love about it. No partial

One Official Esther Bright wrote, “My sister fear men, they have nothing to offer except sadness and depression

One Sam Vail wrote, “This girl no just get luck for relationship matter

One I Am Zaii wrote, “You were too much in a hurry darling. Relax take your time, and find your twin flame, your soulmate”

One Nicky Lawve wrote, “It is always like that be strong

One Petly Prints wrote, “It happens a lot in the circle of the rich. Temi is just different

One DJ Fav Naz wrote, “Awwww such is life. People come and go

One Anita Michael wrote, “Love will come knocking again”.