K350,000 EACH KWACHA TOILETS A SMELLY SCANDAL-MUNDUBILE

Lusaka-Saturday, 20 April 2024

BRIAN Mundubile, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament is perplexed at President Hakainde Hichilema´s decision to endorse makeshift toilets in Kitwe’s Kwacha Township allegedly built at an exorbitant cost of K350, 000 each.

Mr Mundibile believes that the cost of the Kwacha toilets was highly exaggerated, stating that a probe should be instituted to establish the cost of the small toilets that has raised media stench in the country.

Mr Mundubile has challenged President Hichilema and his team to justify how an estimated 2×4 metres toilet could possibly cost more money than a modest two bedroomed house with a toilet and bathroom included.

“Anyone who has built a modest two or three bedroomed house will confirm to you that the cost is about K300, 000 total to complete the house with everything in it,” Mr Mundubile said.

He asked, “How then can a small toilet with cheap doors and roofing sheets cost more than a two to three bedroomed house? Something is terribly wrong here and it’s sad President Hichilema has allowed himself to be caught into this brewing toilet scandal.”

Mr Mundubile, who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Mporokoso Member of Parliament reminded Mr Hichilema that while in opposition, he was the biggest critic on cost of construction of roads, airports, and bridges under President Edgar Lungu which he said were ´overpriced´ and sub-standard in quality.

“He (President Hichilema) has always been speaking against our construction projects calling them overpriced and not durable and not built on time. But look at his toilets…this is shameful, and reflects badly on the President,” Mundubile said.

Cornelius Mweetwa, the government chief spokesman recently threatened the privately owned KBNTV for discussing the questionable standards of the toilets and the rationale behind taking the President to launch them when that could have been done by a councillor.

But Mr Mundubile has warned President Hichilema that when he is no longer in office, uncomfortable questions will be asked on how he could endorse certain projects such as the toilets and the continued disposal (stripping) of state assets such as mines.

The 1,600 toilets, multiplied by K350, 000 each, have raised an engineering smell´ in the Zambian media and political arena, prompting critics to suggest that there was corruption in the tendering process.

Mr Mundubile said, “How else can you explain the amount for a one room toilet? Maybe Mr Mweetwa has an answer to this question since he has answers to everything.”

President Hichilema wants to use the toilets as a tool to fight cholera that has killed hundreds of Zambians recently.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)