K65 MILLION FAITH MUSONDA MONEY,PART OF THE K 73 MILLION MINISTRY OF EDUCATION SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET – MILUPI

June 13th, 2023

LUSAKA – The Ministry of Finance and National Planning says the Anti Corruption Commission on 3rd March 2022, transferred an amount of

K65,332,446.00 from their Kwacha holding ACC Asset Forfeiture

Kwacha Holding Account at Bank of Zambia to the Ministry of

Finance and National Planning Consolidated Fund Kwacha

Account No. 0011000370317 (Main Control 99).

The Ministry further, says another amount of USD57,950.00 was transferred from ACC Asset

Forfeiture USD Holding Account at Bank of Zambia to Ministry of

Finance and National Planning Dollar Account No. 0011000371614

(Main Control 99 USD) on 3rd March 2022.

The two transfers were the

funds which were forfeited to the State by Ms. Faith Musonda as per

the provision of Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act

of 2012 bringing the Kwacha equivalent was

K66,368,812.21.

Rendering a ministerial statement on the floor of the House this afternoon, Acting Finance and National Planning Minister Charles Milupi said the forfeited funds were then transfered to the Ministry of Education upon its application of a supplementary budget line under the University education provision.

The acting Minister said the K 66 million formed part of the K73 million which was provided from the

general revenues to meet the Supplementary requirement for the

Ministry of Education.

Mr Milupi revealed that the Supplementary was duly presented and approved by the National Assembly through a Supplementary

Appropriation Bill which was assented to by the President Hakainde Hichilema on 3rd August 2022.

Members of Parliament then took turn on points of clarity with Speaker Nelly Mutti advising the Ministry to avail before the house a deposit slip into the forefiture kwacha and dollar accounts for the ACC at ZANACO bank since the said transactions were cash deposits.

This followed an intervention from Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu who wanted to see the hard copy deposit slip of the cash transaction to which Mr Milupi said Government had nothing to hide and will present the slips in due course.

(C) THE FALCON