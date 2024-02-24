K850 PER 25KG MEALIE-MEAL BAG IN MILENGE- Fred M’membe

K850 PER 25KG MEALIE-MEAL BAG IN MILENGE

Today, we paid a courtesy call on Chief Sokontwe of Milenge District in Luapula Province. He informed us that it is unfair that his subjects are buying mealie-meal at K850 per 25 kg bag when they are equally Zambians.

The Chief is saddened that fertilizer delivered in his Chiefdom was underweight containing three gallons only shared among families. He said sharing a gallon of fertilizer is perpetuating inequality in society especially that he has even been notifying the Office of the President (OP).

Chief Sokontwe also brought to our attention that Milenge is so neglected that it has never received relief food despite high poverty levels. He said Luapula, which is considered to be the least developed but has good rainfall would easily feed other provinces in Zambia.

The Chief further revealed that Cassava Brown Streak disease has ravaged his area of which no attention has been received after Mount Makulu Agricultural Research Station collected samples.

The road network has been neglected with the pontoon is no longer functioning.

We, in the SP believe in the spirit of unity in diversity. When we take over government, we will restore the dignity of our people and the dignity of our chiefs.

We value the insights and wisdom shared by Chief Sokontwe, and they have strengthened our Party’s resolve to end inequality among Zambians.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party