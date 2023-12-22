KABILA LEFT DRC WITHOUT BLOODSHED; TSHISEKEDI MUST DO THE SAME: Ex-Minister Says Tshisekedi Must Concede Defeat For Peace & Stability

Former minister in the Joseph Kabila government and senator Francine Muyumba has urged President Felix Tshisekedi to concede defeat for the sake of a peaceful Congo.

Muyumba says Tshisekedi, who has used grandscale fraud to win the election but still falls far behind Moise Katumbi, should know that the office of former President exists in Congo.

Muyumba said, “the status of former Head of State exists well in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Joseph Kabila is an example.

“Congo’s peace and stability is above the selfish ambitions of one another. Joseph Kabila has bequeathed to us a stable Congo without bloodshed, we encourage others to do the same to maintain peace and stability in the country.”

Countrywide results show that Tshisekedi has lost the elections to Katumbi despite attempts to manipulate voting machines and stuff them with voting receipts at residential areas and military schools.

CENI, an accomplice in the fraud, will start announcing its official results today.

-DRC News Today