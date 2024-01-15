KABIMBA DEFENDS POLICE SECRET RECRUITMENT … It’s not peculiar to UPND, PF also did it
There is no way you can avoid people being employed through connections in an economy like Zambia, says Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba.
And Kabimba said he never signed a contract with anyone in the opposition that he should not meet President Hakainde Hichilema…
Ba Kabimba since when two wrongs made a right ?This kind of recruitment segregates Zambians in Rural areas and those who have no relatives in government.This is a breeding space for nepotism and wako ni wako.And yet when you,politicians seek votes ,you don’t orely on your relatives or tribemates to win elections.It is a bad practice no matter wjat so called educated politicians term and address it to render a wrong something right.Aeay with it….Zambia is for all Zambians ,not a few selected citizens …Zambians deserve better
