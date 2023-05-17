DEAL WITH PROBLEMS AT KCM, MOPANI

…As KBF and Kabimba ponder working partnership

Wednesday 17th May, 2023

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) President, Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF has stressed that the country’s biggest problem is the lack of leadership by the UPND Hakainde Hchilema led administration to deal with the problems of KCM and Mopani Copper mines on the copperbelt.

He says President Hichilema has been on the Copperbelt province more than three times but has failed to tell the people in the region any good news regarding the way forward about the two mines therefore the numerous challenges stating that ZMP has a plan which will be shared when the party launches its manifesto.

Mr. Bwalya says it is a shame that the UPND government is applying the same solutions they were condemning when PF was in office to address the KCM and Mopani Copper mines difficulties.

The ZMP President was responding to questions from journalists when he paid a courtesy call on Economic Front Party President Wynter Kabimba in Lusaka.

And Mr. Bwalya says the recent raid on former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence by a battalion of police officers welding a grinder ready to bring down the gate to gain entry into the premises was unnecessary and a psychological harassment of the former first family.

He says the drama was unnecessary as all that needed to be done was to send a callout to the former first lady to appear before the police than what transpired in a country claiming to be democratic and whose President has postured himself as a respecter of the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya says ZMP party is making proposals for a possible alliance with other opposition political parties ahead of the 2026 general elections and that the country will be informed in due course when the plan is concretized and was quick to indicate the need for such an alliance.

On the purported resell of government VXs as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema to secretary to the cabinet, Mr. Bwalya described the move as a news headline stunt by President Hichilema saying it is devoid of being realistic and will hurt Ministers and Members of Parliament from rural constituencies whose geographical terrain may not allow use of small vehicles such as Toyota Vitz, Toyota Allion or “Tuma Yango”.

Speaking earlier, Economic Front Party President Wynter Kabimba has scoffed at insinuations that the UPND government has delivered by employing teachers and health workers, saying Zambians voted for the UPND on the promise to reduce issues of food and high cost of living.

And Mr. Kabimba says it is a shame that foreign embassies accredited to Zambia are not speaking on the ills of the UPND government, such as arrests of opposition political party leaders.

He says President Hichilema must be kicked out of office in 2026 because he has sent the country to hell and not the promised heaven through, among other failures, continued tribal appointments.

