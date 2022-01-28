Kabwata election again hangs in balance……… as DP faction seeks cancellation

THE rescheduled Kabwata by-election which was moved from January, 20 to February, 3 is again at risk of being cancelled.

In what could be an embarrassing display of Zambia’s weak election rules, a faction of the Democratic Party (DP) led by vice-president Judith Kabemba, has written to the Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) complaining over the commission’s acceptance of nominations from their rival faction led by Harry Kalaba.

Kabemba and her ensemble allege that the ECZ by accepting Kalaba-appointed candidate Fred Mubanga, they had interfered in the High Court battle of who is the real DP between Kabemba Faction and Kalaba Faction.

In an event that the ECZ capsizes under the weight of DP wrangles, it means the election would again have to be postponed.

The Kabwata election is contested by 8 candidates, among them, Socialist Party’s Tripher ‘Uncle T Chikapu’ Ng’andu, UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa, PF’s Clement Tembo, and EFF’s Chilufya Tayali.

Kalemba