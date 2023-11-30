KABWE AUTHORITIES IMPOUND TRUCKLOAD OF SUGILITE

Police in Kabwe Central Province have impounded a truckload of valuable minerals including sugilite.

Western Province Police Commissioner Chileshe David Mukupa confirmed the seizure adding that the confiscated minerals are proceeds of suspected illegal mining.

Mr. Mukupa adds that the truck is said to have originated from Mansa where it was being kept as a court exhibit.

The consignment will be kept at an undisclosed location for security reasons in Mansa Luapula Province.

Diamond TV