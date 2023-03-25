KABWE DEPUTY MAYOR FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFAMING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

KABWE Deputy Mayor Kayombo Mihova has been found with a case to answer in the Kabwe Magistrate Court for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mihova 23, a Councillor, is facing one count of defamation of the President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the accused on July 29, 2022, with intent to bring the name of the President in hatred, ridicule or contempt did publish defamatory remarks against the Head of State.

ZANIS reports that in passing ruling, Kabwe Resident Magistrate Catherine Mumba said the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt to put the accused on his defence.

Mihova opted to give sworn evidence and that he will call three witnesses.

April 24, 2023, has been reserved for mention and setting of the date for defence.