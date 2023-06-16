Kabwe Man has his 29 grams of Gold stolen at a lodge in Mpika District

MAN LOSES GOLD WHILE LODGING.

Police in Mpika are investigating a case in which a 31-Year-Old man of Kabwe has his 29 grams of Gold stolen at a lodge in Mpika District.

The Gold is valued at thirty- thousand, one-hundred and fifty Kwacha (K30, 150).

Muchinga province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga has comfirmed the News to Chete FM.

According to police, the Victim Abraham Mwana, 31, returned from Kanyerere Golf mine in Mpika on Tuesday this week at around 16:00 Hours and booked at Wilmo Guest House where he spent a night

On Wednesday he checked out around the same time to look for a more comfortable place.

Later, he managed to book a room at Alpha Lodge and while he was still there he decided to go through his belongings and discovered his waist bag which had the pieces of gold was missing.

After an unfruitful search, Mr Mwamba went back to Wilmo Guest House and requested that the room he booked the previous day be opened so he could check for the bag.

He reported to police that he found his bag but without any piece of gold.

Further, during the search, a wallet was picked which had in it a driving licence bearing the name Cephas Chitambala and other identify cards.

When asked, the Guest House management revealed that Cephas Chitambala was their customer who booked the room after Mr Mwamba booked out.

Chitambala reportedly left the room unceremoniously.

It’s not clear if he is their prime suspect but police have since instituted investigations in the matter.