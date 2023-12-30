Kagame’s critic dies, suspected poisoning

Anne Rwigara — the sister of Diane Rwigara who tried to contest the Rwandan presidency seat with Paul Kagame — has passed away. Some have described her death as mysterious.

She was 41.

Living in the United States, Anne Rwigara was the daughter of the late Assinapol Rwigara, a well-known businessman in Rwanda. She died suddenly on Thursday.Rwigara, one of Rwanda’s most vocal opposition figures passed away in her home in California, United States on Thursday, December 28.

She was aged 41 and was said to have succumbed to multiple organ failures after suffering stomach complications.

However, according to Anne’s mother, her daughter’s death was startling since she was not ill at the time of her passing.