KAIZAR ZULU HAS BETRAYED US – PF CHILUBI MP FUBE

KAIZAR HAS BETRAYED US – PF MP FUBE
Kaizar Zulu has betrayed us, says Chilubi member of parliament Mulenga Fube.
And Fube said as opposed to meddling in the internal affairs of Zambia, High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley must focus on the “kafwafwa” happening in Britain where he said the record high inflation in that country is causing untold hunger.
Speaking with Daily Revelation media, Fube said former State House political advisor Kaizar Zulu has been his friend for a long time and that was what prompted him to stand for him as surity.
“I think it’s on his side. The betrayal is more on his side. I haven’t betrayed him and God is my witness. I stood for him … purely as a friend not for political gain or because we belonged to the same political arrangement. No! What motivated me is that Kaizar has been a friend and I think to me I did my part. Other things that follow I have no control over. But I did my part,” he said.
Fube said he feels bad that he is having to face trouble today, meanwhile, the person he stood for..
