KAIZER IS IN SANDTON – MUNIR ZULU

KAIZER IS IN SANDTON – MUNIR
LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu is in Sandton, South Africa.
And Munir says he believes some immigration officers helped him leave the country because his passports are still before the courts.
In an interview, Monday, Munir said Kaizer was spotted in Sandton on Sunday.
“[Kaizer Zulu] was spotted yesterday an…
NEWSDIGGERS
Yeah, oh yes. Of course all along you knew the fugitive’s whereabouts.
That’s it, he’s gone for good.
He probably had more than one passport or crossed a boarder dressed ad a woman. Don t we have interpol?
Guys don’t be dull. African borders can be easily crossed without any help. If you’ve been to border towns you know what am talking about. And for people like him with some dollars to burn, you are lest assured this guy has properties dotted around the continent. He can easily fuse in.
If a political advisor in Seychelles escapes to Zambia and resides in anyones of our suburbs (Roma or Kabulonga). Who would care to even tell we have fugitive in our populated midst? No body.