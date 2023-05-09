KAIZER ZULU FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER, PUT ON HIS DEFENCE

By Correspondent

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former Presidential Aide Kaizer Zulu with a case to answer.

Zulu is facing allegations of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport.

Allegations in the first count are the accused, on December 9, 2022, in Lusaka, failed to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at a port of entry.

In the second count, Mr. Zulu is alleged to have failed to surrender his Diplomatic Passports No. D0012325 and D0012791 when required to do so by the Chief Passports and Citizenship Officer upon ceasing being a diplomat.