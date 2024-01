KAIZER ZULU’S SURETIES ARRESTED

Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube have been detained at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

The two will only be released when they pay K50,000 each.

Zulu and Mulenga need to pay the money for failing to avail Kaizer Zulu before court when needed.