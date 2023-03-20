KAJOBA ACTS ON POLICE OFFICERS MOUNTING UNAUTHORISED TRAFFIC CHECKPOINTS

March 20, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has reverted 10 Traffic Police officers from Traffic Department to General Police Duties for failing to adhere to directives of mounting unauthorized snap traffic Checkpoints on public roads.

Recently, the Inspector General of Police warned of stern action against Police officers who mount unauthorised snap traffic checkpoints on public roads and in compounds.

All snap traffic checkpoints should be mounted with authority from Provincial Police Commissioners and that they should be properly devised and coordinated so that they are not an inconvenience to the traveling public.

The institutional position on the issue of snap traffic checkpoints still stands and any officer found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile Police in Lusaka impounded 13 motor vehicles suspected to have fake registration numbers.

This was during an operation aimed at curbing cases of theft from motor vehicles which has been on an increase especially in Lusaka.

Some of the owners were abandoning their motor vehicles upon seeing Police officers inspecting motor vehicles at different points.

During the operation, four people were arrested for possession of suspected illicit drugs. The drugs were found inside the four motor vehicles and the suspects have since been handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission for further Investigations.

The operation was conducted on March 17, 2023 and March 18, 2023 between 11:00 hours and 17:00 hours in different places within Lusaka.

All the impounded motor vehicles are parked at the Police Station while investigations are ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer