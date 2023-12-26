KAKUBO COLLECTED MONEY, BUT SOLD MINE TO ANOTHER

Foreign Affairs Minister botched deal

details:



– Minister is said to own a mine.



– He meets a buyer, gets cash, and Merc from

them in exchange for the mine.



⁃ He stops picking calls after collecting money.



⁃ Buyer gets worried, goes to check ownership

of mine and finds it was sold to someone else.



– Buyer decides to expose Minister.

In short, the Minister is alleged to have sold his mine to two different buyers, short changing one