KAKUBO COLLECTED MONEY, BUT SOLD MINE TO ANOTHER
Foreign Affairs Minister botched deal
details:
– Minister is said to own a mine.
– He meets a buyer, gets cash, and Merc from
them in exchange for the mine.
⁃ He stops picking calls after collecting money.
⁃ Buyer gets worried, goes to check ownership
of mine and finds it was sold to someone else.
– Buyer decides to expose Minister.
In short, the Minister is alleged to have sold his mine to two different buyers, short changing one
The question is when did he buy this mine? I am sure it was after August 2021. Just like that mine that is allegedly owned by Mrs Hichilema’s nephew in Mpika.
Our mines are not safe, I keep telling you citizens.
Our gold is being mined illegally to be loaded into private jets parked in the presidential slot at KKIA.