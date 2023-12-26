KAKUBO COLLECTED MONEY, BUT SOLD MINE TO ANOTHER

Foreign Affairs Minister botched deal
details:


– Minister is said to own a mine.


– He meets a buyer, gets cash, and Merc from
them in exchange for the mine.


⁃ He stops picking calls after collecting money.


⁃ Buyer gets worried, goes to check ownership
of mine and finds it was sold to someone else.


– Buyer decides to expose Minister.

In short, the Minister is alleged to have sold his mine to two different buyers, short changing one

1 COMMENT

  1. The question is when did he buy this mine? I am sure it was after August 2021. Just like that mine that is allegedly owned by Mrs Hichilema’s nephew in Mpika.

    Our mines are not safe, I keep telling you citizens.

    Our gold is being mined illegally to be loaded into private jets parked in the presidential slot at KKIA.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here