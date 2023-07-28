KAKUBO IN RUSSIA

We have held round table discussions with His Excellency Mr. VLADIMIR PUTIN, President of the Russian Federation, here in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

We are here representing His Excellency Mr. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, President of the Republic Zambia, at the 2nd Russia – Africa Summit.

Our key discussion areas included peace, security and the global food crisis as well as bilateral relations between Zambia and the Russian Federation.

The Russia-Africa Summit is an international forum between the Russian Federation and members of the African Union.

Have a productive day.

S.K.K 28.7.23

🇿🇲🌍🇷🇺