KAKUBO SUED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD IN SALE OF MINE TO CHINESE NATIONAL

By Darius Choonya

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Stanley Kakubo, has been dragged to court for allegedly, fraudulently obtaining 300,000 dollars cash from a Chinese National, Zhang Lianan on the pretext that he owned a mine.

According to a statement of claim filed at the Lusaka High Court Registry by Mr. Lianan who is a complainant in this matter, Mr. Kakubo obtained the said money as payment towards a partnership and joint venture agreement for mining exploration activities.

Mr. Lianan claims that on or around May 1, 2023 he entered into a partnership and joint venture agreement with the former minister through a company called Hounslow Investments Zambia Limited and indicated that he was the majority shareholder and director of the said company which owns small scale exploration licences.

The complainant has submitted that at the time of entering into the subject agreement it was agreed that he would commence exploration activities under small scale exploration licence which was in the process of being converted into a small scale mining licence and that once the conversion is done, the complainant would then carry out some mining activities.

He however says after due diligence on the matter, he discovered that Mr. Kakubo allegedly fraudulently misrepresented himself to be the majority shareholder and director of Hounslow Investments Zambia Limited Company.

Arising from that, Mr. Lianan is seeking a court order for a refund of 300,000 dollars from Mr. Kakubo being the money paid towards the partnership and joint venture agreement on mining activities.

He also wants a refund of over 731,000 dollars being consequential expenses incurred by the complainant for mobilisation, demobilisation and security services engaged to man the mining site further asking the court to make the minister surrender Mercedez Benz Motor vehicle which was to form part of the consideration towards the purchase price of the mine.- Diamond TV