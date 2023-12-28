KAKUBO’S BUSINESS TRANSACTION WAS PRIVATE – GOVT

By Darius Choonya

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the business transactions that has led to the resignation of Stanley Kakubo as Foreign Affairs Minister was purely a private matter.

Mr. Mweetwa says information obtained so far indicates that he was acting as a businessman and not as a minister.

He says there could be other issues that the government may not be aware of, and such details will only come out during investigations.

And Mr. Mweetwa has described as regrettable the comments by former President Edgar Lungu on the matter, stating that he has no right as he failed to fire some of his ministers then, who were allegedly involved in corruption allegations.

In reaction to the revelation, the former Head of State has called for a thorough investigation into the former minister’s conduct for allegedly collecting 200,000 US dollars and a luxury Mercedes Benz from a Chinese National Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Limited of Kitwe, in a deal that never materialized.

This is in relation to the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District, North-Western Province.