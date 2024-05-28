KALABA CONDEMNS TRIBALISM IN POLITICS, CALLS FOR UNITY

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba has called for a peaceful political environment free from tribalism, which he described as a harmful tactic used to gain political sympathy and create division.

The past week has seen a surge in tribal rhetoric online, particularly from opposition leaders such as PF Mfuwe Constituency Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga and Lumezi Constituency Independent MP Munir Zulu.

Both politicians have made alarming statements indicating a readiness to engage in tribal conflict, raising widespread concern among the public.

In response to these divisive remarks, concerned citizens in Solwezi, North-Western Province, reported Munir Zulu to the police, leading to his arrest on Monday.

Expressing his opposition to tribalism, Kalaba took to Facebook yesterday, urging that not every political issue should be viewed through the lens of tribal affiliations.

“Can’t our politics be politics without towing the tribal lines? Must every issue be seen through the lens of tribal affiliations? Mine, is a resounding no!” stated Kalaba.

Kalemba